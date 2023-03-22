AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

