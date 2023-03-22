AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $634.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

