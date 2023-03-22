AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.