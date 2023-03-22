AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.72 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

