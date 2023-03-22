AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

