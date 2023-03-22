AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.76 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.37.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

