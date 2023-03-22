AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

