AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.