AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

