AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWV opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

