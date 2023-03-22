AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,229 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

