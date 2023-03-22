AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 214,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:EFV opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

