AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 2.5%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 13,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSIL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

