AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 1,916 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.45. 48,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

