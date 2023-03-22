AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 2,353,675 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,353,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,939. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

