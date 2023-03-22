AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Dynatrace worth $28,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,942. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 392.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.