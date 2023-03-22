AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 3,769 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.65. The company had a trading volume of 70,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average of $235.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $202.40 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

