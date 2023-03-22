AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 21,495 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 939,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $40,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

NYSE USB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,720. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

