AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 640 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE DLR traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

