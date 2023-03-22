AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 1.5% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $82,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.94 and its 200-day moving average is $285.35. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.