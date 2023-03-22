Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.50

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 586224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,952 shares of company stock worth $11,125,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

