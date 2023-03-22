Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.