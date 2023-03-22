AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $106.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AeroVironment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in AeroVironment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AeroVironment by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -261.57 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

