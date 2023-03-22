Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,698.80 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $23,698.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 716,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,245.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

