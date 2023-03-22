Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.25.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Africa Oil has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.
