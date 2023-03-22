Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,710.74

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Aion has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $99,710.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00159353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003787 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

