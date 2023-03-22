Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $96,367.64 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $96,367.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00156854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00069890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

