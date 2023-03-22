Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

