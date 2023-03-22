Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $69,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.58. 22,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

