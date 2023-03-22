Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 179,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 542,759 shares.The stock last traded at $37.90 and had previously closed at $37.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,118.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,061. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

