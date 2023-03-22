Alan Dale Purchases 27 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($153.85).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £122.75 ($150.74).

PAY stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 462 ($5.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,861. The company has a market cap of £335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 453 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 660 ($8.11). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 534.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.63) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

