Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Increased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,497 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 11.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $81,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

