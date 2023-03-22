Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.60%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64% Allegro MicroSystems 16.69% 19.55% 16.16%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.72 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.63 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 11.60 $119.41 million $0.77 60.45

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

