ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Invests $11.86 Million in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 5.0% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SYLD opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

