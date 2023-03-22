ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Invests $7.07 Million in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Separately, TPB Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About Cambria Global Real Estate ETF

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.