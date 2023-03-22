Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $107.92 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $107.92 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.93 or 0.01151484 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009386 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.01487670 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

