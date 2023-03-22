Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

MO opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

