Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.
Altria Group Price Performance
MO opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.