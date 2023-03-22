Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.68. 109,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 961,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $899.42 million, a PE ratio of -284.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

