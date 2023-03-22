American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.48.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

