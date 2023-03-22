American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.