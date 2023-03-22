Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as high as C$1.53. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 136,731 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$252.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$51,192.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,750 shares of company stock valued at $305,078. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

