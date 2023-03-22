AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $480,120.80 in Stock

Mar 22nd, 2023

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony James Conti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 3rd, Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. 1,008,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,763. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

