AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $480,120.80 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony James Conti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. 1,008,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,763. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

