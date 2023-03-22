Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) recently:

3/17/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $7.80 to $3.00.

3/15/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $3.00.

3/15/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50.

3/7/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/6/2023 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 72,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,696. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

In other Lulu’s Fashion Lounge news, Director Michael J. Mardy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $125,600.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

