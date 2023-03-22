Analysts Set Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,943 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $4,651,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

