Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $514.75

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $514.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

