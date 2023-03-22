Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) PT at GBX 130.83

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.83 ($1.61).

TUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

TUI Stock Performance

LON:TUI opened at GBX 1,439.50 ($17.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,498.44, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.90. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.50 ($12.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,536 ($31.14).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

