Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW):

3/21/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/20/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €103.00 ($110.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($91.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €103.00 ($110.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/13/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/6/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/6/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/30/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/27/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/23/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($91.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.34 ($104.67) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

