Analyzing Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and FFP Marketing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $16.22 billion 0.18 $751.50 million $47.02 4.43 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

97.7% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 4.57% 34.22% 11.45% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and FFP Marketing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $253.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

