Analyzing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and Spark Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.37 -$38.57 million N/A N/A Spark Networks $198.10 million 0.01 -$68.15 million ($8.43) -0.10

Wag! Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and Spark Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 229.27%. Spark Networks has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 239.71%. Given Spark Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than Wag! Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -31.76% Spark Networks -17.33% -93.97% -11.35%

Summary

Wag! Group beats Spark Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

