Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0347 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $335.36 million and approximately $50.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00201083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,059.21 or 1.00107368 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03391651 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $51,247,757.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.